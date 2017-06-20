Bleaching cream can give you cancer, liver failure – Dermatologist

Dr Eshan Henshaw, a Consultant Dermatologist with University of Calabar Teaching Hospital has warned that the use of bleaching and toning creams could tomorrow be the cause of one’s skin cancer or kidney failure in the future. Hensahw, who is the Chairperson of National Association of Dermatologist in Cross River, said this on Monday in Calabar when she led members of the association on a courtesy visit to the st ate Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong. According to her, most skin disorders on humans were largely caused by bleaching and skin toning creams used on the body.

