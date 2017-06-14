Blockchain Can Do the Unthinkable , Increase Government Productivity and Innovation

Bitcoin’s underlying distributed ledger technology has practically unlimited use cases across industries, most of which involves increasing the efficiency of existing processes in a cost-efficient fashion. It is no different with the government operations as well. A recent analysis and the resulting report published by Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization has identified an … Continue reading Blockchain Can Do the Unthinkable , Increase Government Productivity and Innovation

The post Blockchain Can Do the Unthinkable , Increase Government Productivity and Innovation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

