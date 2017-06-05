Blockchain Exchange Bitsane Introduces Ripple Trading at Consensus 2017

Ripple purports to enable secure, instant and “nearly free” global financial transactions of any size with no chargebacks. Ripple supports tokens representing fiat currency, cryptocurrency, commodity or any other unit of value such as frequent flier miles or mobile minutes. Ripple is based on a shared, public database or ledger, which uses a consensus process … Continue reading Blockchain Exchange Bitsane Introduces Ripple Trading at Consensus 2017

The post Blockchain Exchange Bitsane Introduces Ripple Trading at Consensus 2017 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

