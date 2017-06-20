BN Music Premiere: Jon Ogah feat. Adekunle Gold & Simi – Uncle Suru

As promised, Big Brother Naija 2017 ‘Fake’ Housemate, Jon Ogah premieres his Adekunle Gold and Simi assisted track “Uncle Suru“. The track was produced by Seyikeyz. Get “Uncle Suru” here

The post BN Music Premiere: Jon Ogah feat. Adekunle Gold & Simi – Uncle Suru appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

