Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend in court on domestic battery charge – Nation News
|
Nation News
|
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend in court on domestic battery charge
Nation News
In this August 16, 2012, file photo, Bobbi Kristina Brown, left, and Nick Gordon attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sparkle at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP picture). MORE ARTICLES. Beneficial ownership: the corporate striptease (Part 1 …
Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend Nick Gordon arrested
Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Violence
Gordon appears in court after domestic violence arrest
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!