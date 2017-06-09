Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps

Self acclaimed “Queen of Snapchat in Nigeria” Bobrisky has decided to go premium on the app. He will start charging his followers N10k to view his snaps from August 15, 2017. Bobrisky says he’s charging that amount because he has a few people in his employ who he has to pay. Bobrisky is also offering a discount […]

The post Bobrisky Will Start Charging N10k a Month to View his Snaps appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

