BoI powered film ‘Isoken’ premieres in Lagos

New Nollywood film, ‘Isoken’, powered by Bank of Industry experienced an unusual glam during a private screening which held at the Landmark Center, Oniru, Lagos, penultimate Sunday.

The film which is currently showing in the cinemas is one of the Bank of Industry-support creative industry projects under the NollyFund loan scheme.

‘Isoken’ which sold-out during a previously held premiere at the West End’s Cineworld in London, had an equally stunning outing in Lagos with notable celebrities and society bigwigs such as Professor Wole Soyinka, Oba Adewale Osiberu, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Dr. Victor Uwaifo, Mr. Gboyega Isiaka and Mrs. Uche Nwuka, Group Head, Creative Industry Desk at the Bank of Industry in attendance.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Nwuka, a representative of BoI expressed optimism that the film will yield expected Return on Investment (RoI).

“We expect a huge Return on Investment. I expect to have my money back in one week. We put in a lot into the film and Jadesola has put in her best into this film as well and we can see the quality of production and storyline. I salute her courage. So I actually expect the best of Return on Investment on this great film,” she said. According to the banker, BoI decided to support ‘Isoken’ owing to its strong conviction on the artiste.

The story is centered on Isoken, played by Dakore Akande, who has what appears to be a perfect life: beautiful, successful and surrounded by great family and friends but is unmarried at 34 in a society where culture is obsessed with marriage. Things come to a head at her younger sister’s wedding when her overbearing mother (Tina Mba) thrusts her into an orchestrated matchmaking with the ultimate Edo man, Osaze (Joseph Benjamin).

Other films that have been produced through the NollyFund scheme include pan-African film, ‘The CEO’ by Kunle Afolayan; ‘Ayamma’ by Emem Isong; comic flick, ‘Three Wise Men’ by Opa Williams, while ‘Amina’, an epic by Okey Ogunjiofor and ‘Stella and Oba’ by Lasun are the next in line.

