Boko Haram: 21 persons dead in latest attack

21 persons have been confirmed dead in the latest two separate Boko Haram attacks in villages near Chibok in Borno State. A resident of the Chibok community told TheCable that attacks happened on Sunday and Wednesday. According to Hassan, the insurgents first struck at Kaya, a village 27 km from Chibok, causing residents to desert their homes. …

The post Boko Haram: 21 persons dead in latest attack appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

