Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army to get new platforms soon, says Minister – The News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The News

Boko Haram: Army to get new platforms soon, says Minister
The News
The Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali said the Federal Government is acquiring necessary equipment required by the military to prosecute the war against insurgency in the north east. The Minister spoke during the formal inauguration of Army …
A Cry for Justice in the Nigerian ArmyTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.