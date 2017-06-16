Boko Haram: FAO give farming imputs to over 141000 IDPs – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Boko Haram: FAO give farming imputs to over 141000 IDPs
The Nation Newspaper
Over 141,000 IDPs in the North east have been assisted by the Food Agricultural Organization (FAO), of the United Nations with agricultural farming inputs for the 2017 farming season. The Acting Country Representative of FAO, Mr Nourou Macki-tall, …
FAO supports IDPs with agric inputs
