Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: FAO give farming imputs to over 141000 IDPs – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Boko Haram: FAO give farming imputs to over 141000 IDPs
The Nation Newspaper
Over 141,000 IDPs in the North east have been assisted by the Food Agricultural Organization (FAO), of the United Nations with agricultural farming inputs for the 2017 farming season. The Acting Country Representative of FAO, Mr Nourou Macki-tall, …
FAO supports IDPs with agric inputsTheCable

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.