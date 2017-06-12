Boko Haram: GOC urges troops to strive hard and end insurgency

Brig.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Task Force Division, Nigerian Army, has called on troops under his command to strive hard and end the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

The GOC made the call while addressing officers and soldiers at the headquarters of 133 Special Forces Battalion Kangarwa, northern Borno State, during a familiarisation visit.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri.

The statement quoted Olabanji as saying that the Nigerian Army is the bastion of democracy and freedom in Nigeria.

He added that this fact underscored the reason why their compatriots are currently deployed across other states of the federation to deal with internal security challenge.

The acting GOC assured troops who had overstayed in the operational area that they would soon be given the opportunity to go home during the ongoing rotation.

He commended the tenacity and courage of the troops in the face of a determined enemy.

Olabanji conveyed the appreciation and good wishes of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to the troops.

He assured them that the leadership of the Nigerian Army is committed to their welfare.

He urged them to be relentless in the pursuit and routing of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be within their area of responsibility.

