Boko Haram hits Maiduguri, 13 persons confirmed dead

13 Persons have been confirmed dead by the Borno Police Command, 3 suicide bombers were also dead while 24 others sustained various degrees of injuries in multiple Boko Haram attacks in Borno. According to reports, one of the terrorists captured during an attack at Alidawari Village near Jiddari Polo area is in military detention. Disclosing …

The post Boko Haram hits Maiduguri, 13 persons confirmed dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

