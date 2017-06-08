Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram hits Maiduguri, 13 persons confirmed dead

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

13 Persons have been confirmed dead by the Borno Police Command, 3 suicide bombers were also dead while 24 others sustained various degrees of injuries in multiple Boko Haram attacks in Borno. According to reports, one of the terrorists captured during an attack at Alidawari Village near Jiddari Polo area is in military detention. Disclosing …

The post Boko Haram hits Maiduguri, 13 persons confirmed dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.