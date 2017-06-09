Boko Haram: I thought you would cancel your visit – Shettima tells Osinbajo

‎Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday told acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that he had thought the latter would put off his visit to Borno due to the Wednesday Boko Haram attack. Shettima spoke at the launching of a presidential intervention in multi-billion naira food aide to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the […]

Boko Haram: I thought you would cancel your visit – Shettima tells Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

