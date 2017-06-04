Boko Haram insurgents attack villages near Chibok

Suspected Boko Haram militants have attacked villages near Chibok in Borno State, leaving at least 21 people dead. A Chibok resident, Chibok Hassan told The Cable, that the attacks happened on Sunday and Wednesday. He said the insurgents first struck at a village known as Kaya. “There is no single soul remaining there (Kaya)… The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

