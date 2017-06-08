Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram kills 11 in Maiduguri — police

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eleven people were killed when Boko Haram gunmen and suicide bombers launched a rare combined attack inside the strategic northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, police said on Thursday. Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said one civilian was killed as locals in the Jiddari Polo area of the city fled the insurgents, while 10 were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

