Boko Haram kills soldier, six others in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram members have attacked Yale village, near Konduga in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing seven persons. The incident happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Daily Trust quoted a witness as telling newsmen that the seven victims included a soldier and a leader of the local vigilante, adding that the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

