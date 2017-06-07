Boko Haram Launches Radio Station – NBC

​The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has revealed that the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram has floated a radio station.

The Director General of the commission, Mr. Modibo Kawu, said the insurgents had commenced radio transmission with their station located between Nigerian and Cameroonian borders.

He noted that the development was already known to relevant security agencies, adding that currently the NBC and other relevant bodies had not been able to block it as the station transmitted via international transmission system.

He made this disclosure on Tuesday during an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday.

Rhe NBC DG also declared that the Biafra Television, believed to be owned by the Indigenous People of Biafra, currently transmitting news on the Nigeria airwaves is illegal.

Kawu reiterated the commitment of the NBC to ensuring that all TV and radio transmissions in the country complied with relevant NBC codes.

He said, “Last week, I was in the office of the Inspector- General of Police and they had a TV screen and what was being broadcast was on Biafra Television; they were saying some of the most outlandish things, showing videos from the 1960s and abusing everyone.

“Now, this is happening and they were asking us (NBC) and they would ask us because our duty is to monitor and regulate such but the television is coming from outside of Nigeria. “Our engineers have been making contacts with the international satellite organisation that does broadcast to Africa about the fact that you cannot allow subversive broadcast into Nigeria from other parts of the world. “Last June, Boko Haram was starting a new radio station, I think on 91.00 megahertz on the FM band from the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon and so it was our duty to inform security organisations what was happening so they could take it up and which they did eventually.”

The post Boko Haram Launches Radio Station – NBC appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

