Boko Haram members now pretend to be epileptic patients before carrying out their attack!

During a press conference in Yola yesterday, Adamawa state government revealed Boko Haram members have initiated a new tactic to carry out their evil attacks. According to the state commissioner for information, Ahmad Sajoh, the terrorists now pretend to be epileptic patients before blowing up themselves and attacking their victims. Sajoh warned residents of the state […]

The post Boko Haram members now pretend to be epileptic patients before carrying out their attack! appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

