Boko Haram: My children will continue war against Nigeria if I die – Shekau

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram, under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau has said that it was responsible for Wednesday’s attacks on Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, that killed over 15 people. Shekau said if he died, his children will continue war against Nigeria and the West African region from where he stopped. Sahara Reporters on Saturday said Boko […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

