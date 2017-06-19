Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: NEMA confirms 18 killed as 2 bombers attack Dalori IDPs camp

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NEMA has confirmed the the multiple attacks on Kofa village in Borno State. Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Information officer, NEMA North East, in an update to DAILY POST said a total of four suicide bombers were involved in the incidents. According to him, two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to gain access into Dalori […]

