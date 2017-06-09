Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Soldier sentenced to death for murder of suspect in Borno

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at 7 Division, Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State has concluded the cases of five soldiers accused of violating human rights and other operational offences under Operation LAFIYA DOLE. Delivering judgement, the President of the Court , Brigadier General Olusegun Adeniyi announced the reduction in rank for Sergeant Samuel […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

