Boko Haram takes responsibility for Maiduguri clash

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a recent video released by the Boko Haram sect, the leader of group Abubakar Shekau, has claimed victory in the Thursday attack on Maiduguri, Borno State, boasting to use the arms allegedly seized by his men from fleeing soldiers to carry out more attacks on the city. The police and the Nigeria military had …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

