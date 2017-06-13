Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram Terrorists Pretend to be Epileptic Then Detonate Bomb – Adamawa Government

The Adamawa State Government has released a statement warning the populace on the tactics employed by the terrorist group Boko Haram to attack their victims. The statement was released at a press conference in Yola on Sunday by the Adamawa State Commissioner of Information, Ahmad Sajoh, DailyTimes reports. He said the terrorists now pretend to be epileptic […]

