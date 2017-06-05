Boko Haram:Buratai denies accusing humanitarian agencies of waste, infighting

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-CHIEF of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has dismissed media report quoting him of accusing humanitarian agencies and Non- Governmental Organisations, NGOs operating in the North East of wasting resources.

The report contained in a national daily (not Vanguard) had quoted the Army chief of alleging that the United Nations, UN, humanitarian agencies and some Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs operating in the north east were sabotaging the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Reacting to the allegation, Monday, through a statement, issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, Buratai insisted that the media report was not only incorrect but also a misrepresentation of facts.

The statement added that the report did not reflect the position of the Chief of Army Staff and indeed the Nigerian Army.

“In it, it was alleged that he leveled allegations against the United Nations (UN) humanitarian agencies and some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the north east of sabotaging the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

This is incorrect and misrepresentation of facts and does not reflect the position of the Chief of Army Staff and indeed the Nigerian Army.

As a matter of fact, the Nigerian Army has been in good working and cordial relationship with all the UN agencies and the NGOs in our country, “the statement read.

The statement further said:” The reported allegation was a result of research work and quotation from news report of a Nigerian news medium that the presenter quoted but reported out of context and without proper attribution to the original source.

“We wish to state unequivocally that we appreciate the role of the UN, its agencies and all the NGOs operating in the north east as they contribute immeasurably in alleviating the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons.

“We would therefore continue to support and assist them in any way possible in the discharge of their legitimate humanitarian duties.”

