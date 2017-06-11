Boko Haram’s Shekau Drops New Video, Claims Responsibility for Attack in Maiduguri

The Abubakar Shekau faction of the dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram has released a new video claiming responsibility for the attack on Maiduguri which reportedly claimed 15 lives.

The attack which has been described as the biggest raid in 18 months, came just a night before the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo visited Maiduguri.

The video obtained by Sahara Reporters through a journalist,

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

