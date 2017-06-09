Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bolt says retirement will be a joy – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent Online

Bolt says retirement will be a joy
Independent Online
Usain Bolt has no regrets as he prepares to hang up his spikes in August and says he is looking forward to watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a spectator. "For me it will just be a joy," the world's fastest man told AFP on Thursday. "It will be a joy
Usain Bolt challenges Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to race before he quits athletics this summerMirror.co.uk
Not so fast young man, Bolt cautions De GrasseVanguard
Bolt plans big bash for his Jamaican swan-songSport24
Telegraph.co.uk –Yahoo News Canada (blog) –Jamaica Observer –Times LIVE
all 60 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.