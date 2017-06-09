Bolt says retirement will be a joy – Independent Online
Bolt says retirement will be a joy
Independent Online
Usain Bolt has no regrets as he prepares to hang up his spikes in August and says he is looking forward to watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a spectator. "For me it will just be a joy," the world's fastest man told AFP on Thursday. "It will be a joy …
Usain Bolt challenges Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to race before he quits athletics this summer
Not so fast young man, Bolt cautions De Grasse
Bolt plans big bash for his Jamaican swan-song
