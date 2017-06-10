Bomb disguised as money blows two children to pieces – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Bomb disguised as money blows two children to pieces
Pulse Nigeria
A man handed a receptacle containing bomb to a boy and instructed him to give to his father. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Back to Article. Two children in Adamawa State have …
Two children die after man drops bomb-filled polythene bag in Adamawa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!