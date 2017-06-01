Pages Navigation Menu

Bombing: Court orders Charles Okah to open defence

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a no–case submission filed by  Charles Okah and ordered him to open his defence in the terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government. Charles Okah is the younger brother to ex-leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Henry Okah, who is serving life sentence in South Africa jail. Okah, Nwabueze, Edmund Ebiware and Tiemkemfa Francis-Osvwo (aka General Gbokos) were first arraigned before the court on Dec.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

