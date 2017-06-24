Pages Navigation Menu

Bombings in Pakistan Kill Dozens, Putting Country on Edge – New York Times

World


New York Times

Bombings in Pakistan Kill Dozens, Putting Country on Edge
New York Times
One of more than 200 people wounded on Friday in back-to-back explosions at a market in Parachinar, Pakistan. Credit Agence France-Presse — Getty Images. ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan on Friday suffered its deadliest day in weeks of violence as …
Attacks in three Pakistani cities leave at least 40 people dead, many injuredLos Angeles Times
Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan on eve of EidThe Guardian
Four Separate Attacks Kill At Least 44 in PakistanThe Atlantic
BBC News –The News International –Reuters –Business Standard
all 198 news articles »

