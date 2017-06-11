BOMBSHELL!! After Biafra The World Will Come To An End – Nnamdi Kanu (Video)

“After Biafra, the world will come to an end, ask any white man, they believe Biafra is the last miracle” – Nnamdi Kanu

Watch Video Below..

“After Biafra, the world will come to an end, ask any white man, they believe Biafra is the last miracle” – Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/1IAFZEfBfz — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) June 11, 2017

