BOMBSHELL!! Fani Kayode Will Die So Soon – Pastor Moshood Makes Shocking Prediction

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Pastor Moshood Ifayemiwo has predicted that former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode may pass away so soon

The cleric said: “I have never met Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode in my life, but have read some of his write-up in the papers.

“There are some of his views I do not share, but at times reason with some of his cogitation.

“I saw his immediate political future recently, but I am sad to report that his star may dim so soon, if he doesn’t pray and change course.”

