Boost for athletes as Peak renovates National Stadium Power Gym

In a bid to support Nigerian Paralypians to compete effectively at global completions and to reach their peak, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk and Three Crowns, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 took over the overall renovation and upgrading of the training facilities at the National Stadium Power Gym with modern training and fitness equipment.

The handover ceremony of the gymnasium to FrieslandCampina by the Minister for Youth & Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, took place at the National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking at the formal handover of the power gym to the Peak brand, Ben Langart, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina, thanked the sports ministry for approving the gesture and expressed confidence that the partnership would boost the morale and confidence level of the athletes in setting new records for the country at both continental and global competitions.

“The story of the Nigerian Paralympians is the story of will, drive, motivation and winning against all odds,” Langart said.

“Theirs is a story of triumph in-spite of the limitations we face as a people. Their story underscores the fact that if you dream it, you can achieve it.”

He noted that the Peak brand is committed to inspiring millions of Nigerians to unleash their potential to reach for their peak.

“As the industry leader in diary, we believe that every Nigerian can reach their peak. We intend to use their story to reach out to millions of Nigerians, encouraging them to explore their potentials regardless of whatever limitations they may face.”

The poor state of National Stadium Power Gym

In his comment, the head coach of the Nigerian Paralympics Powerlifting Team, coach, Feyisetan Are, commended Peak Milk for coming to the aid of the athletes.

“This is the best thing that has happened to sports development in Nigeria in recent times, as this would further enhance the training process and enable a better performance from the team while inspiring them to do more.

He mentioned that the athletes have endured training with absolute and non-functional gym equipment and facilities, but despite all these odds have won several medals and honours for the country at both continental and world level.

In line with its policy, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has pursued its Corporate Social Responsibility amid pomp and ceremony. Through its Diary Development Programme (DDP), more than 1700 Fulani farmers have been adequately equipped with finance and knowledge base needed to excel in the industry.

In his remarks, the Minister for Youth & Sports, Solomon Dalung, who was represented by Segun Akinlotan, Deputy Director and Head of Lagos Liason office, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, described the effort of Peak Milk to renovate the gym as a welcome development which is in-line with the Private-Public-partnership drive of the Federal Government in achieving its developmental goals.

