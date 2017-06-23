Borno govt disburses N30.8m to 37 health centres

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government through the National States Health Investment Project (NSHIP) and Performance Based Financing (PBF) has disbursed N30.8 million Additional Financing (AF) to three contracted General Hospitals and 34 Health Facilities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area to improve healthcare delivery services.

This was disclosed to newsmen yesterday by the state Coordinator of Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Dr. Hyelni Mshelia in Maiduguri.

Dr. Mshelia said, the 50% disbursement funds which is based on each business plan submitted to the agency by the contracted institutions were released after members of the National PIU and the state jointly conducted assessment visits to the facilities under the World Bank assisted AF/NSHIP.

Giving the breakdown of the released funds, the Project Coordinator said, a total of N1.540 million was disbursed to each of the three general hospitals, which include; State Specialists Hospital, Umaru Shehu Hospital and Molai General Hospital, while the remaining 34 facilities received N770,000 each as Investment Credit for the first quarter of 2017.

“The Borno State Government has disbursed N30.8 million to 37 Primary Healthcare Centres and three General Hospitals in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC and Jere LGA.

“The funding was provided under the World Bank assisted Additional Financing of National State Health Investment Project (NSHIP).

“NSHIP focuses on the delivery of quality primary healthcare so as to meet the health needs of the people, especially our Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

“ As Pilot Scheme, 34 health centres mostly privately owned and three public general hospitals in the two Councils will benefit from the fund,’’ Dr. Mshelia stated.

She assured that the programme which was a pilot exercise, if properly implemented with support from communities, would soon be extended to other local government areas in the state.

Dr. Mshelia said the state government under the Primary Healthcare Development Agency adopted the Performance Base Financing Approach to disburse the fund in order to address issues affecting the health sector in the state.

