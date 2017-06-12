Borno Ready For Corps Members Deployment – Shettima

BY ANDY ASEMOTA,

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, says the state is ready for deployment of corps members that will render humanitarian assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture and rural development.

Shetimma disclosed this at the closing of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream One orientation course corps members deployed to Borno State but undertook their orientation programme at Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Academy, Katsina.

The governor, represented by the chairman of Borno State NYSC Governing Board, Alkali Bulama, said with the renewed vigour and commitment of the present administration, the insurgents had been displaced and communities were been resettled every now and then.

“My dear compatriots, to successfully accomplish this, you must embrace the spirit of sacrifice which is part of the aspirations of the NYSC scheme. Our Government is committed to supporting the NYSC scheme and is working hand in hand with the management of the scheme to better your welfare as already demonstrated in this camp,” Shetiima stated.

He said former corps members deployed to the state in the past had done so much and the current corps members could surpass what they had done.

Earlier, the Borno State NYSC Coordinator, Salman Mukhtar, urged the corps members to make maximum use of it as most of you would learn about leadership from this opportunity.

“As much as it’s said that you are the leaders of tomorrow, I believe that your leadership roles starts today. As privileged youths of this nation, I urge you to be role models to others that have not gotten the privilege you have,” said Mukhtar.

