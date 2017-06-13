Borno Ready For NYSC Deployment – Shettima

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, says the state is ready for deployment of corps members that will render humanitarian assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture and rural development.

Shettima disclosed this at the closing of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream One orientation course corps members deployed to Borno State but undertook their orientation programme at Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Academy, Katsina.

The governor, represented by the chairman of Borno State NYSC Governing Board, Alkali Bulama, said with the renewed vigour and commitment of the present administration, the insurgents had been displaced and communities were being resettled every now and then.

“My dear compatriots, to successfully accomplish this, you must embrace the spirit of sacrifice which is part of the aspirations of the NYSC scheme. Our government is committed to supporting the NYSC scheme and is working hand in hand with the management of the scheme to better your welfare as already demonstrated in this camp,” Shettima stated.

