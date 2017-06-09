Boroh bags N-Delta Peace, Devt Award

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), yesterday, emerged winner of the ‘Niger Delta Peace and Development Award.’

This was announced by the Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation, CYNDO, after a keenly contested competition.

In its assessment, CYNDO’s executive, led by the National Coordinator, Joel Edegba, explained that Gen Boroh emerged winner of the award, which had other distinguished personalities as nominees.

According to Edegba, the parameters include town hall meetings held with youths and youth organisations in the region, various meetings with the traditional institutions, programmes for youths, consistent payment of stipend to ex-agitators under the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, establishing feedback mechanism to know how to tackle demands, complaints and threats in the region, educational programmes and others.

He said: “We declared Boro, winner of Niger Delta Peace and Development Award. Gen Boro’s emerged winner of the prestigious award based on his antecedents and doggedness in the long walk to achieve peace in the Niger Delta region as an indigene from the area and as a public office holder.”

The post Boroh bags N-Delta Peace, Devt Award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

