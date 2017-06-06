Borussia Dortmund Announce Peter Bosz As Their New manager

Peter Bosz has been confirmed as Borussia Dortmund boss, joining the club from Ajax on a two-year deal.

Peter Bosz, joins on a two-year contract after having led Ajax to the Europa League final, with Dortmund reportedly having agreed to pay the Eredivisie side €5 million.

Dortmund were said to have made Nice coach Lucien Favre their top target for the position but the French club issued a statement ruling out his departure

The former Vitesse Arnhem and Maccabi Tel Aviv boss, 53, had a brief Bundesliga spell with Hansa Rostock during his playing career and now returns having forged a reputation for developing attacking, young sides.

His Ajax team finished second in Holland’s Eredivisie last season while losing out to Manchester United in the Europa League final — fielding the youngest XI to play in a European showpiece, with an average age of 22 years and 282 days.

Bosz inherits a young Dortmund side who finished third in the Bundesliga last season while winning the German Cup.

BOSZ’S AJAX RECORD

Eredivisie: 2nd (W25, D6, L3) Champions League: lost in play-off round vs Rostov (5-2 agg) Europa League: Runners-up, lost in final vs Manchester United (2-0) KNVB Cup: lost in round 3 vs second-tier Cambuur (2-1)

