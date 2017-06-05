Borussia Dortmund Complete Signing Of Paris Saint-Germain Prodigy Dan-Axel Zagadou

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of French youngster Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain.

The left-footed centre-back, who had been linked with Manchester City, will move to the Bundesliga when his PSG contract runs out this summer.

The 18-year-old said he chose the German club because of their record of working with youngsters.

“I have deliberately opted for Dortmund because this big club always succeeds in integrating young players and developing them at the highest level,” he told the German club’s official website. “I really want to mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund.”

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of highly-rated French prospect Dan-Axel Zagadou (18) from Paris St. Germain.#welcometodortmund — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 5, 2017

The German club’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, told Dortmund’s official website of his delight at the deal’s completion: ‘As of July, Dan-Axel Zagadou will be a full member of our professional team.

‘We are fully convinced of the abilities of the player and look forward to helping him make his next development steps as a BVB professional.

Zagadou is the latest in a long line of whizzkids to have moved from a Ligue 1 side to Dortmund in recent times, with Ousmane Dembele and Raphael Guerreiro having blossomed since moving from France to the Westfalenstadion.

He becomes BVB’s third signing of the summer, with deals already in place for Bayer Leverkusen centre half Omer Toprak, 27, and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 21.

