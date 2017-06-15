Borussia Dortmund II Defender Christoph Zimmermann Joins Norwich City

Norwich’s newest recruit Christoph Zimmermann will renew his working relationship with his former boss Daniel Farke.

The German will join the Canaries on a two-year deal when his contract at Dortmund II runs out on 1 July.

He said: “I’m extremely delighted and very honoured for the opportunity. First of all, the connection is obvious because I worked together with the Head Coach Daniel Farke in Dortmund, and I had extremely good experiences with him.”

Christoph Zimmermann will be called upon during his time at the Canaries. Having been captain at BVB II and with a reputation for what is often simply referred to as ‘being a good pro’, the centre-back will arrive as someone Farke and Norwich will expect to be able to rely on.

Zimmermann came through the youth system at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, making his professional debut for their B-team in the German third division back in 2014.

He reached 50 appearances, scoring two goals, before making the move to BVB’s second string – where Zimmermann played under both Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner and new Norwich head coach Daniel Farke.

Known for being a reliable professional and strong in the air, Zimmermann made 47 appearances for Farke’s side last season as they earned promotion to 3 Liga – the third tier of German football.

