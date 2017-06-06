Borussia Dortmund Manager Peter Bosz Speaks About The Harmony At His New Club

Newly-appointed Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz is confident he will enjoy a good relationship with the club hierarchy after his predecessor Thomas Tuchel’s time in charge was ended by a rift with his bosses.

Having lured 53-year-old Bosz to Signal Iduna Park, all parties are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.

“These talks convinced me that this ought to be the next step for me,” Bosz said at a press conference, revealing the trio spoke for around three hours.

“I got a good feeling. It was a respectful discussion. I am convinced that we can work very well together.

Dortmund made their move for Bosz after the reported rejection of overtures to French club Nice for Lucien Favre.

Media reports suggest Dortmund will have to pay around 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in compensation to Ajax for his signature.

