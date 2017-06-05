Boss Baby! DJ Khaled’s Son is the Cover of His New Album “Grateful”

American producer, DJ Khaled is set to drops his 10th studio album titled “Grateful” on the 23rd of June and just today, he released the album cover for the album and his son, Asahd is the cover. This will be Asahd’s first album as he is also credited as executive producer. DJ Khaled put up […]

The post Boss Baby! DJ Khaled’s Son is the Cover of His New Album “Grateful” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

