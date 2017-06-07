Boss Moves! Ghanaian-American Bozoma Saint John is Joining Uber as Chief Brand Officer

Ghanaian-American Bozoma Saint John is making major boss moves and we’re loving it. Bozoma, who was at the top of Billboard’s list of 100 most powerful Women in Music in 2016, has left Apple Music to join Uber as its Chief Brand Officer. The announcement was made via her social media pages on Tuesday. “‘You got […]

The post Boss Moves! Ghanaian-American Bozoma Saint John is Joining Uber as Chief Brand Officer appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

