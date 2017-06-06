Bosz named new coach of Borussia Dortmund – Sport24

Pages Navigation Menu

Bosz named new coach of Borussia Dortmund

Bosz named new coach of Borussia Dortmund
Berlin – Dutchman Peter Bosz has been named as the new coach of Borussia Dortmund, the German giants announced on Tuesday. "Peter Bosz is the new BVB Head Coach. Contract will last until 2019. Further info in a press conference this afternoon," …
