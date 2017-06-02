Bovi Goes Head To Head With Kenyan Actor Nick Mutuma On Lip Sync Battle Africa
Award winning comedian Bovi is set to challenge Kenyan actor and TV host Nick Mutuma on another exciting episode of Lip Sync Battle Africa which airs this Saturday, June 3rd on MTV Base, DSTV Channel 322 at 20:00 WAT. Lips Sync Battle Africa will see Bovi and Nick will join the long list of Africa’s […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
