Tom Cruise Is a Star Adrift Among Cinematic Universes – Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise Is a Star Adrift Among Cinematic Universes
After the Marvel paradigm shift, the marketplace is no longer all that hospitable to actors who prefer to pave their own paths. Did the Avengers put a curse on Tom Cruise? Some critics have called Cruise's The Mummy the worst of his career. Others are …
Wonder Woman Crushes Box Office AgainTIME
'The Mummy' Unearths $142M Offshore, $174M Global; 'Wonder Woman' Flies To $230M At International Box OfficeDeadline
Box office report: Wonder Woman stays strong, The Mummy doesn't riseEW.com (blog)
Breitbart News –New York Times –Daily Mail –ComingSoon.net
all 190 news articles »

