Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Lassoes $38 Million Opening Night – Variety

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Variety

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Lassoes $38 Million Opening Night
Variety
“Wonder Woman” isn't just saving the world this weekend, the Gal Gadot comic book adaptation is also attempting to rescue the entire DC Extended Universe. Luckily for Warner Bros., the Patty Jenkins-directed epic is still flying its invisible plane
Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Soars To Record-Breaking $39M FridayForbes
Why the Nude Scene in Wonder Woman Is SO ImportantAllure Magazine
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Reviews Wonder WomanComicbook.com
The Sydney Morning Herald –Manila Bulletin –Cinema Blend –Screen Rant
all 203 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.