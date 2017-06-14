Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua To Visit Nigeria In August

Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is gonna be visiting Nigeria for a three-day tour in August.

The champion would be paying courtesy calls on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja; and the governors of Lagos and Ogun states as well as visiting some royal dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, the Awujale of Ijebuland and the Oba of Lagos.

The tour organizer and Director of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, explained that the boxing champion would attend a charity boxing match, Inspire Nigeria 2017 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja where he would take questions from the audience.

In an emailed statement on Wednesday, the organizer said arrangements had been concluded for the boxing champion’s homecoming. He explained that the Inspire Nigeria 2017 is a platform for Joshua to encourage Nigerian youths that their dreams and aspirations are achievable and that there is hope for them.

“This event is part of his (Joshua’s) social corporate responsibility and duty to give back to Nigeria, where he is the son of the soil. Part of the tour will be to visit the Presidency, some state governors, as well as pay his respect to royal fathers.

“I have secured the endorsement and support of several notable people in Nigeria and I’m very positive that this event will be, by far, the biggest event in Nigeria in a very long time.”

Mr Bukhari said Joshua had really made the country proud, and he described him as a true role model for the youths, and a good sportsman.

“We are working very hard on his trip, as he is the best sports personality right now as far as I am concerned; and thus deserves the best homecoming reception,” he added.

