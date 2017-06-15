Pages Navigation Menu

Boxing champion, Joshua to tour Nigeria in August – Daily Trust

Boxing champion, Joshua to tour Nigeria in August
World Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is set to visit Nigeria on a three-day tour in August, 2017. The organiser of the three-day tour and Director of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, said in a statement on Wednesday that arrangements …

