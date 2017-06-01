Boxing: Ekundayo Faces Corcoran July 8 In WBO Welterweight Title Fight

Nigeria's Larry Ekundayo will confront Gary Corcoran for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight fight at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday July 8, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

Stoke Newington born boxer, Ekundayo, is a former Prizefighter Champion and he is undefeated in his last 12 bouts since joining the professional ranks in 2012.

‘The Natural’ as he is fondly called is eager to prove himself again on the big stage and is looking to make a statement against Corcoran.

"Everyone in boxing rates Gary as a top fighter," said Ekundayo in a chat withCompletesportsnigeria.com.

"He is a tough tough man and will be in my face all night. This is a big test for me, but I will be prepared for whatever he brings on the night. If I beat Gary, I will get the respect I deserve in the boxing circuit.

"We have shared a lot of rounds in the gym, but we all know there is a huge difference between sparring and fighting under the lights. Gary is as ferocious as they come but I’m going to give it my all to get the win and the belt."

Ekundayo also urged Nigerian to turn out en mass to support him in his quest to achieve his dream like the reigning WBO and IBF champion, Anthony Joshua did.

"I plead for support from Nigerians home and here in London, to come and support me so we can put the country on the world map again."

The post Boxing: Ekundayo Faces Corcoran July 8 In WBO Welterweight Title Fight appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

