Brad Pitt Tried His Hand At Doing The Weather With Jim Jefferies [Video]

Ozzie comedian Jim Jefferies now has a TV show – The Jim Jefferies Show, duh – and it seems he will be landing some pretty big celeb guests.

Whether or not the show works out remains to be seen, but you’re doling pretty well when you land Brad Pitt early on in the gig.

TIME seem to think Brad nailed it:

In case Brad Pitt ever gets tired of Hollywood, it looks like he could have a promising career as a weatherman. The War Machine actor made a strong case for a possible career change when he appeared on the Jim Jeffries Show to deliver a somber weather report following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

I beg to differ, but you make your own mind up;

I far preferred Brad and Stephen Colbert pondering the universe HERE.

[source:time]

